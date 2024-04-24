Tinubu committed to improving quality of life of Nigerians — Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has reiterated the determination of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

Shettima said this on Tuesday in Abuja when a delegation from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) led by its Executive Director, Dr Natalia Kanem, paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the Vice President, the administration’s determination is demonstrated in some of the policies and programmes planned by the government.

He also said that the renewed hope administration was committed to harnessing the potential of the country’s huge population, adding that though there was beauty in numbers, it was also important to have quality numbers.

Shettima also said that the administratio

n’s focus on women and children was premised on the fact that “the health and vitality of any nation is measured by the way women and the girl child are treated.

“By educating the girl child, we can transform our communities into better places for everyone,” he added.

He appreciated the support of the UNFPA to Nigeria over the years, adding that the Federal Government, under the leadership of Tinubu had identified with the aspirations and goals of the UNFPA.

He added that “the UNFPA is one organisation that has identified with the challenges of the Nigerian nation over the decades.

“You are doing a wonderful job, you have continued from where your predecessor, the late Babatunde Osotimehin, stopped.”

On her part, Kanem said that her visit to Nigeria was basically for the regional inauguration of the 2024 State of World Population (SWOP) Report.

The report highlights the progress made and the work that’s also left to be done since the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Cairo in 1994.

She emphasised the importance of accurate census to harnessing demographic dividends and ensuring inclusive development.

During the meeting, Kanem commended Nigeria’s efforts in uplifting women and girls and recognised the country as a worthy example.

She emphasised UNFPA’s commitment to removing the burdens faced by women and girls, particularly through initiatives such as training midwives.

She also underscored the importance of ensuring that no woman loses her life at childbirth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the launch of the SWOP report, an annual activity by the fund, has “Accelerating the Fight Against Malaria for a More Equitable World” as the theme for 2024.

It highlights the significant disparities faced by African women, who experience a 130 times higher risk of maternal deaths compared to their counterparts in Europe and Northern America.

It also emphasises that over half of preventable maternal deaths occur in countries affected by crises and conflicts.

The report brings attention to the higher maternal mortality rates among women of African descent in the Americas, as well as the increased vulnerability faced by indigenous women and women with disabilities.

The inauguration of the report, scheduled for Wednesday in Abuja, will bring together key stakeholders, policymakers, and representatives from various sectors to discuss it’s findings. (NAN)

By Folasade Akpan