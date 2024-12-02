Tinubu committed to fostering interfaith dialogue – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to promoting policies that encourage

By Aderogba George

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to promoting policies that encourage interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The Minister made this remark on Sunday in Abuja at the 2024 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols, themed “Jesus Our Victory”, based on 1 Corinthians 15:57.

He was represented at the event by the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Jibrin Baba-Ndace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols is an annual event jointly organised by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, the Nigerian Television Authority and VON.

Idris emphasised the administration’s reliance on media platforms as partners in this mission, urging them to spotlight stories that celebrate shared humanity and peaceful collaboration among Nigerians of diverse faiths.

He noted the media’s role in promoting stories of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different faiths.

Reflecting on the significance of the season, the Minister said that Christmas is a time for giving, reflection, and renewal.

He encouraged individuals to show kindness and compassion to their neighbours, particularly those in need.

Idris also called on Christians to act as agents of reconciliation wherever they find themselves.

He noted the event’s national relevance for its spiritual significance and values like hope, unity, and peace, core to Nigeria’s journey.

“Tonight, as we listen to the lessons of scripture and lift our voices in carols, we celebrate the timeless story of Christmas.

“This story, which recounts the birth of Jesus Christ, is one of divine love and redemption. It speaks to our shared humanity and collective yearning for peace and goodwill.

“As we prepare to enter a new year, let us carry the lessons of this season into our daily lives. Let us redouble our efforts to build a Nigeria where everyone is valued and respected, regardless of their beliefs or background.

“To our public broadcasters, I encourage you to continue leveraging your platforms to inspire hope and unity. Invest in meaningful programming that highlights our shared values and promotes interfaith collaboration.

“Let the airwaves and screens of the FRCN, NTA, and VON serve as channels for messages that uplift and unify,” he said.

Rev. Israel Akanji, President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, delivered the sermon, drawing his message from 1 Corinthians 15:57.

He urged Christians to cast their burdens on Jesus Christ, affirming that those who believe in Him will triumph over death, as symbolised by His resurrection.

Akanji explained that Jesus’ resurrection signifies victory over death and defeat of the Devil, referencing both 1 Corinthians 15:57 and 1 Peter 5:7. 7. (NAN)