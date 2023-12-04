Monday, December 4, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu committed to diversifying economy through solid minerals – Alake
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPolitics

Tinubu committed to diversifying economy through solid minerals – Alake

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
80

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, says President Bola Tinubu has identified the solid minerals sector as a pillar of Nigeria’s current efforts to diversify the economy.

Alake made the disclosure while discussing prospects for deep sea mining in Nigeria’s coastal waters during a visit to the Commonwealth Secretariat in the United Kingdom, according to a statement.

The statement issued in Abuja on Monday was signed by Alake’s Special Adviser, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Alake said that the ministry had developed a seven-point agenda that included  establishment of a solid minerals company.

He said that the agenda also included gathering of big data on minerals reserve to keep mines safe, among other things.

He added that the agenda included socio-economic development of mining communities through effective community development agreements.

The minister urged that the Commonwealth should support efforts of the Tinubu administration.

He said that the ministry would study a dimension of deep sea mining, in collaboration with other ministries, and put together a proposal for further consideration.

Commonwealth’s Senior Director of Trade, Oceans and Natural Resources Department, Mr Paul Kautoke, praised the Nigerian delegation for visiting the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Kautoke said that Nigeria, as a coastal country, could explore the prospects of  deep sea minerals such as copper, cobalt, nickel, gold and rare earth elements.

He said that many Commonwealth countries in the Pacific region were making inroads into deep sea mining.

He said that the Commonwealth could assist to develop a policy, in that regard, for Nigeria. Tinubu By Kadiri Abdulrahman(NAN)

Previous article
Unical raises tuition fees by 100%
Next article
Alleged underage voters: Court gives INEC 90 days to handover officials responsible for prosecution
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.