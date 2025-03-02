Tinubu committed to boosting Nigeria’s Food Security, says Amb. Tuggar, warns against land grabbing

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has assured farmers and pastoralists in Udobo, Gamawa , Bauchi State, of the Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding land rights while boosting agricultural productivity. During a community engagement in the historic agrarian town, he outlined President Bola Tinubu’s plans to combat food insecurity through rural empowerment, science-driven farming, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Between 1960s–70s, Udubo was a hub of Nigeria’s agricultural output. However, the community had been largely neglected by the state government for decades as floods and climate change continue to impact their lives and harvest, thanks to the urgent support from the federal government.

Ambassador Tuggar praised the community’s enduring potential, stating, “This land fed nations. We aim to revive that legacy without displacing those who till it.”

Tuggar detailed President Tinubu’s strategy for Udobo and similar communities by promising to protect the farmers’ lands.

“No one will lose their land. Grow what you eat first; we’ll help you sell the surplus,” Tuggar pledged.

The Minister also added that the Federal Government with support from the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) will optimize water access via Udobo’s fadama wetlands and introduce climate-smart tools that help optimize agricultural output and further impact the lives of the community.

The Minister also detailed the various measures he took as the Minister of Foreign Affairs to assist the victims of last year’s flood that devasted a lot of communities in the local government which included the Udubo community.

Following devastating floods, ECOWAS—secured through Tuggar’s diplomatic efforts—and federal agencies will fund resilient infrastructure.

Hajiya Aisha, one of the beneficiaries of the support thanked Ambassador Tuggar for not abandoning them. She said the community has been neglected by the state for decades without any tangible measure to help them fight climate change that worsen flooding.

“WE are very grateful to Tuggar for his support to our community. I am sure the fertilizers he gave us will help a lot of farmers during the upcoming raining season,” she said.

Youth leader Musa Adamu Udubo urged the minister to curb urban migration by increasing support for farmers.

“Empowerment must reach young farmers to curb urban migration. We are grateful to the minister for his diplomatic efforts to bring a sustainable development to our community. He has fulfilled his promise to support us and we will not forget this massive support.”

Ambassador Tuggar relayed President Tinubu’s vow to cushion the impact of economic reforms. “Pain is temporary; progress is permanent. Microcredit schemes and subsidized machinery will soon follow,” he said.

“Food security is national security. Udobo’s revival symbolizes our resolve: a Nigeria where no farmer fears progress,” Tuggar concluded, as villagers applauded.