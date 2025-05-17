Tinubu commits to curbing insurgency

President Bola Tinubu on Friday reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to roundly countering insurgency in the country.

By Salif Atojoko

The president gave the assurance when he received a delegation of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria led by Archbishop Chivir Chianson, its General Secretary, on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu, represented by Mr Daniel Bwala, his Special Adviser on Policy Communications, stressed that he would not condone any form of evil against the citizenry.

He said the security agencies were ready with renewed commitment to restore safety and security to every part of the country, and that the fight against insecurity would be holistic.

“This administration is committed to addressing insecurity and will not tolerate any form of evil.

“Crime is crime and has no religious or tribal colouration.

“The security forces have fresh marching orders to deal decisively with all criminal activities.

“We are engaging with state governors to address root causes of insecurity.

“It may exist to a certain degree but rest assured that we are committed to ensuring citizens can pursue their dreams in a secured environment,” Tinubu said.

He stressed the need for a national consensus to deal effectively with the scourge without politicising it.

Tinubu also told the delegation that the economic reforms undertaken by his administration were yielding positive results as revealed by various economic.

He urged the members of the team to continue to support his administration to ensure that the economic progress being witnessed continued.

In his remarks, Chianson said the members of the delegation were at the State House to express their concern on the state of the nation.

He, however, commended Tinubu for the various landmark reforms instituted by his administration aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians.

The clergyman cited the recent approval of the recruitment and deployment of forest guards to secure the country’s forest reserves.

He said it was a step in the right direction, which would go a long way in checkmating the obnoxious activities of criminal elements operating in the forests.

Chianson also lauded Tinubu for the fairness in his appointments as they were devoid of any religious leaning.

“The Church in Nigeria is impressed with his appointments so far.

“The choice of Sen. George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, a Christian, was particularly appreciated as a sign of positive change.

“We will continue to support President Tinubu’s administration, as we believe in the Renewed Hope agenda,” Chianson said.

The meeting was also attended by Archbishop James Maljit, Deputy National President North, Archbishop Joseph Jatau Yari, National Vice-President North West, Archbishop Alexander Nyoonkyeh, Overseer of Benue Province and Bishop David Gyang, Overseer of Plateau Province among others. (NAN)