Tinubu commiserates with Yemi Edun over mother’s death

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday commiserated with Mr Adeyemi Edun, CEO, Daniel Ford International, and other family members on the death of Mrs Olufunmilayo Edun, their matriarch.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja, by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman.

The President urged the family to find comfort in the remarkable impact she made in her lifetime through her devotion to prayer, charitable works and wise counsel.

He prayed to the Almighty God to grant peaceful repose to the departed soul and bring strength and comfort to the Edun family during this grieving time. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)