All Congress National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated the Sultan Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over the his elder brother, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III.

Tinubu, in a condolence message on Sunday in Lagos, prayed repose the soul the late Abubakar.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, until his , the was the district head of Sokoto North.

Tinubu described the late Abubakar as an excellent community leader and a devoted Muslim, impacted his people positively.

“He contributed immensely towards the propagation of Islam in his domain and beyond.

“I express my deepest condolences to His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over the passing of his elder brother, Alhaji Buhari Abubakar III.

Almighty Allah console and comfort him and the entire Abubakar over this loss,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos also prayed that Almighty Allah give the wife, children and all those he left behind the strength to bear the loss.

He guide, guard and protect them through this difficult moment.

“May Almighty Allah also grant repose of the soul of Alhaji Abubakar. May He admit him to Aljanna Firdaus,” Tinubu said.

