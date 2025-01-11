Tinubu commiserates with former Reps speaker, Bankole on mother’s death 

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, extended condolences to Mr Oladmeji Bankole, former speaker of the House of Representatives, on the death of his mother, Alhaja Monsurat Bankole, at the age of 78.

By Salif Atojoko

She died on Thursday after a brief illness, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, information and Strategy, said in a statement.

“Tinubu joined the Bankole family and the Ogun government in mourning the demise of Iya Adinni of Egbaland.

“She dedicated her life to community development, guided by her convictions in the Islamic faith.

“Tinubu hopes that Mama’s legacy will continue in the countless lives she touched through her compassion, generosity, and humility.”

Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and for Almighty Allah to comfort all who mourn her. (NAN)