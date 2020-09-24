Tinubu commiserates with Fayose over sister’s death

Share the news













A former Lagos State governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, over the death of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

Tinubu’s condolence is contained in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ladeji died on Sept. 21 after a brief illness

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, who expressed sadness, said his thoughts were with the deceased family.

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of your immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji.

“Accept my sympathy and extend my condolences to the Ladeji and Fayose families.

“Please know that my thoughts are with you at this moment,” he said

Tinubu prayed that the late Ladeji’s soul find eternal rest and that God’s protection be on her immediate and extended family. (NAN)

Related