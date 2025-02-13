Tinubu Commends Google CEO Sundar Pichai for Advancing AI, Digital Transformation in Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai for the interest of the company in advancing Artificial Intelligence and digitap transformation in Nigeria.

President Tinubu met the Google team in Paris on Wednesday in company of Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy Bosun Tijani.

Google Team engaged in constructive discussions with President Tinubu aimed at forging a strategic partnership to enhance Nigeria’s journey towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The collaboration seeks to position Nigeria as a prominent technology and innovation hub, leveraging AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure to foster economic growth and enhance global competitiveness.

The ongoing conversations focus on key initiatives such as expanding digital infrastructure in Nigeria, equipping the workforce with essential digital skills for the future, promoting AI-driven research and innovation, encouraging greater cloud adoption across various industries, and establishing Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy.

President Tinubu emphasised that this partnership aligns seamlessly with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, centred on economic diversification through industrialisation, technology, and innovation. The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy will provide strategic oversight, while the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) will coordinate efforts alongside the private sector to ensure widespread and meaningful impact.

Speaking at the meeting, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation, stating: “Nigeria has an incredible opportunity to lead in AI and digital innovation in Africa. Google is excited to continue working with the Nigerian government to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and economic growth.”

Speaking on the engagement with the President, Dr. Bosun Tijani said partnership between Nigeria and Google represents an important opportunity to accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement and strengthen our digital economy. He further stated that Nigeria is committed to ensuring that AI and digital transformation create tangible benefits for businesses and citizens across the country.

President Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria’s potential as a burgeoning global technology destination and expressed his commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that attracts strategic investments from leading tech companies. He appreciated Google’s ongoing involvement in Nigeria’s digital transformation and its contribution to opening new opportunities for businesses and young talents.

The discussions will continue as both parties look to deepen their collaboration and expedite Nigeria’s digital transformation, paving the way for sustainable economic growth.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

February 12, 2025