Tinubu commends Babangida for admitting Abiola’s June 12 victory



By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja said former military president, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993.

The president, who was the special guest of honour at the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, ”A Journey in Service,” and the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project, saluted the former leader’s contribution to the country’s history and development.

Babangida confirmed for the first time in 32 years that Abiola had won the historic June 12 class election based on collated results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annulment was a watershed in the country’s democratic history, precipitating a political crisis and hastening Babangida’s exit from power.

Tinubu said the former leader’s admission about Abiola’s victory would help to set the records properly.

“I am glad about the revelation of my general.

” We will not forget to pray for you. I listened to you carefully.

” I am not here to read a speech. I am here to pay homage.

“Let me say thank you for everything, for who you are, what you are, and how you have contributed to the history of this great country,” he said.

Tinubu also said he would continue to do his best for the country by taking tough decisions to reposition the economy.

He also thanked the leaders who graced the occasion, saying their sacrifice was worth it.

“Let me start from the celebrant; I listened to your remarks, your recollection of history.

” The dream, progressive ideas, the joy of being alive today, 32 years after, to give us an account of stewardship and service.

“Your excellency, it is challenging to find the people present here if not because of your personality, character, and impact,” said Tinubu.

He also thanked Nana Akufo-Addo, former president of Ghana, who gave the keynote remarks, for his contributions to ECOWAS and commitment to Africa’s sovereignty.

“To our brother, Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone, I met you before I became president and interacted with you.

” Fate has brought us together again.

“To our father, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, I am glad about the restoration of your rank and everything.

” We learn history from you.

” Thank you for who you are and your commitment to nation-building.

“To former President Goodluck Jonathan, we sometimes interact, argue and discuss the future of this country,” said the president.

Acknowledging the efforts of former military leaders, the president said that they had set the pace for democratic elections in the country.

Tinubu further said Babangida deserved the sacrifice made by many to be at the event.

Babangida, on his part, thanked the president and all the guests for attending the unveiling of his autobiography.

He admitted that annulling the June 12 election was the most challenging decision of his life, saying he would have handled the situation differently if given another chance.

“Undoubtedly, credible, free and fair elections were held on June 12, 1993.

” However, the tragic irony of history remains that the administration that devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted those near-perfect elections could not complete the process.

“That accident of history is most regrettable.

” The nation is entitled to expect my expression of regret.

” As a leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch,” he said .

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President and the book’s reviewer, said Babangida admitted in the book that Abiola scored a majority vote.

He said Abiola also secured a wider spread, winning a quarter of the votes in two-thirds of the states of the federation. (NAN)