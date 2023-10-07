Tinubu Chicago gate undermines Nigeria’s integrity among comity of nations – Group

….Tinubu must do the needful to save Nigeria from global embarrassment

… Civil Society leaders demand Tinubu resignation, impeachment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The United Action Front of Civil Society has called for the resignation as well as the impeachment President Bola Tinubu .

Spokesperson of the organisation, Mallam Hamisu Santuraki, in a statement on Saturday described the forgery exposed by the Chicago State University (CSU) as disgraceful and embarrassing to all Nigerians.

He said,”The United Action Front of Civil Society considers as outrageous and embarrassing to all Nigerians, the shocking exposé of the forgery and perjury committed by the present President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The disgraceful revelation by Chicago State University (CSU), exposing Tinubu’s false claims and forgery of the diploma certificate he submitted to INEC to enable him stand as a Presidential Candidate in the 2023 elections following a historic legal action by Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wazirin Atiku Abubakar are utterly demeaning and a huge damage to the image of Nigeria as Africa largest country and World’s most populous black nation.

“As Governor of Lagos State, the personality of Bola Tinubu was shrouded in identity opaqueness.

“It will be recalled that in his sworn affidavit submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 1999, Tinubu falsely claimed to have attended a non-existence Aroloya primary school in Lagos, Government College in Ibadan and University of Chicago for a Master Degree in Economics.

“But for the immunity attached to the office of State Governors under the Nigerian constitution coupled with intense divisive media manipulations, he ought to have resigned following the examples of Senate President, Evans Enwerem and Speaker of House of Representatives, Salisu Buhari, both of whom at that time were forced to quit their offices over allegations of identity theft and false claims of graduating from the University of Toronto, Canada respectively.”

Santuraki added,”It is rather unfortunate that the Tinubu Chicago Gate exposé, has now confirmed the longstanding speculations regarding the identity of Bola Tinubu. As revealed and deposed to by Chicago State University that Tinubu falsely claimed to have attended Government College in Ibadan and also forged the CSU diploma certificate he presented to INEC for the 2023 presidential elections.

“The leadership of United Action Front of Civil Society considers it as brazen criminality for President Tinubu to have forged the certificate supposedly awarded by a foreign academic institution and, by so doing, knowingly committed perjury under the law.

“By submitting forged documents to INEC, which included declaration of false age ‘President’ Tinubu flagrantly violated Chapter 6. Part 1. Section 137 (J) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigerians should be sufficiently outraged by the latest revelation regarding the qualification and identity Tinubu as President of Nigeria, considering that global perception of the integrity and image of the Nigerian President would go a long way in impugning the integrity of Nigerians all over the world as well as Nigeria as a country amongst the comity of Nations.”

He noted that it is indeed regrettable that the exposé from Chicago State University has put the name and integrity of Nigeria into disrepute.

“We are gravely appalled that in the deposition by Chicago State University, an official of the institution was reported to have ascribed forgery as norm in Nigeria.

“It is indeed depressing that President Tinubu who ought to be Nigeria’s Chief Image Maker has become a subject of negative media narrative across the globe with Nigeria becoming a subject of ridicule as a consequence of the crimes of his supposed leader.”

He further stated,”The leadership of the organised Civil Society Civil Society demands direct apologies from Mr Bola Tinubu for bringing shame to Nigeria and for dishonoring the exalted Office of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While the apologies from President Tinubu should be unreserved and without further delay, we expect the All Progressive Party (APC) to equally tender unreserved apologies to Nigerians for the needless shame it has brought upon the polity by sponsoring a candidate of questionable character into the Office of the President.

“The APC has done enough damage to the image of politics by producing two consecutive presidents with questionable academic records. Anyway, it now clear to Nigerians that those who can be so desperate to forge certificates, can never have scruples not to rig themselves into power.

“Finally, if within the next seven days,Tinubu does not apologize to all Nigerians and refuse to resign as President of Nigeria for the shame and disgrace he brought upon country, the United Action Front of Civil Society demands that the national assembly to demonstrate courage in protecting the image of the country.

“To this end, the national assembly must not only commence an impeachment process against Tinubu on this sad discovery and demand explanation and restitution from him in ensuring that the dignity of the Office of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria is preserved for only the morally fit and unblemished in affirmation of the spirit and letter of the Chapter 6 of 1999 Constitution as amended.”

