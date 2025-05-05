Tinubu charges military to end insecurity, says Nigeria will not surrender to terrorists

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the Nigerian military to intensify efforts to end terrorism and banditry in the country and has promised to prioritise their welfare.

Addressing troops of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Katsina on Friday, President Tinubu described the current security challenges as a defining moment in the nation’s history. He urged the military to remain resolute in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and restoring peace to every corner of the country.

The President began his two-day visit to Katsina State on Friday by inaugurating a 24km Dual-Carriage Way and Katsina Agricultural Mechanised Centre.

“My dear soldiers, this is a defining moment in our history. The threats of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency have persisted for too long. Nigerians are counting on us and you to end this menace and reclaim every inch of our territory.

“Let me hear you loudly: Are you ready? Are you committed to ending this insecurity once and for all? Let your resolve echo through every valley and forest. Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up.

“The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory; it is a battle for the soul of Nigeria. Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation.

“Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. This war will not be won by weapons alone but by your will to stand, resist, fight, and triumph,” he said.

‘As your President, I will match your courage with action, investment, and unwavering support.

‘To those who seek to destabilise our nation, be they domestic collaborators or foreign agents—hear this: Nigeria will not bow. Not to fear. Not to terror. Not to treachery,” The President declared.

The President assured the troops that the Federal Government will always prioritise their welfare.

“Your welfare is my top priority. We are committed to ensuring your families are safe, your allowances are paid promptly, your healthcare is guaranteed, and your dignity is upheld.

The President assures that housing programmes, family support systems, insurance coverage, and improved remuneration are being implemented.

Tinubu also extolled the troops’ courage and commitment in confronting banditry in Katsina and other parts of the country.

“I stand before you today as your President, Commander-in-Chief, and fellow patriot, deeply humbled by your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to our great nation’s peace, security, and sovereignty.

“You are the shields of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror.

“Every inch of ground you hold, every terrorist you neutralise, and every community you secure is a victory for justice, freedom, and the future of our children. The fight you are waging here in Katsina and across the country is not just a battle for territory but for the soul of Nigeria.

“Your resilience in the face of danger inspires the entire nation,” President Tinubu said.