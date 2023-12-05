Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Tinubu celebrates veteran politician, Yakasai at 98

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu  has  celebrated elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, on the occasion of his 98th birthday.

This is contained in a statement by  Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Abuja.

”The President joins the Yakasai family, friends and associates in celebrating the distinguished figure who has devoted his life to fight for the unheard masses of our country as well as for justice, the rule of law, and the enthronement of good governance and transparency in public service.

”The President describes the elder statesman as a patriot and one of the noblest men in Nigeria’s history,” he said.

Ngelale said the President prayed that the anniversary of Yakasai’s birth would bring fulfilment to the important causes the statesman had boldly fought for.

”May the good Lord grant the nonagenarian longevity and happiness,” he said.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

