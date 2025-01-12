Tinubu celebrates Rasaq Okoya at 85

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated Chief Rasaq Okoya as he celebrated his 85th birthday.



By Salif Atojoko



President Bola Tinubu on Sunday congratulated Chief Rasaq Okoya as he celebrated his 85th birthday.



Tinubu lauded the Chairman of Eleganza Group for exemplifying the Nigerian spirit of entrepreneurship, hard work, and success, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.



“For over six decades, your endeavours and achievements have not only inspired countless businesses to succeed but also significantly contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy.



“The companies and industries you established have created jobs for thousands of Nigerians.



“I am particularly delighted that your life-long civic engagement has been centred on promoting the educational and spiritual lives of Nigerians.



“Your generosity in offering scholarships has transformed the lives of many individuals,” the President said.



He expressed hope that the octogenarian would continue to inspire business people nationwide, encouraging them to emulate the skills and qualities that made him a pioneering figure and a legend in the business world.



The President joined the Okoya family, friends and well-wishers in soliciting Allah’s continued blessings and good health for Okoya. (NAN)

