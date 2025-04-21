Tinubu celebrates Orji Kalu at 65

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, on his 65th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, on his 65th birthday.

Tinubu reflected on their enduring friendship and shared commitment to national progress, rooted in their membership of the “Class of ’99” Governors, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s

spokesman, said in a statement.

The President extolled the former Majority Whip’s unwavering patriotism, recalling decades of collaboration marked by mutual respect, even with political differences.

He lauded Kalu’s entrepreneurial spirit, as epitomised in his establishment of Slok Holding and investments in banking and the media, ventures that have created hundreds of jobs.

“Sen. Kalu, my friend, is a patriot whose life embodies resilience, generosity, and the transformative power of visionary leadership.

“On this milestone, I celebrate his contributions to our nation’s economic and political tapestry,” President Tinubu stated.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant Kalu renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria and humanity. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)