Tinubu celebrates Minister of solid minerals, Dele Alake on 67th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu extols the virtue of his long-time ally, confidant, and present Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Hon. Dele Alake, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

The President cherishes Hon. Alake’s patriotism and unwavering dedication to service, as well as the close relationship they have shared over the span of four decades.

President Tinubu reflects on the long journey they have embarked upon together, from the Minister’s days as Editor of the National Concord to his tenure as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State during the President’s service as the Executive Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, all the way through to their most recent and extraordinary journey into the State House.

“Through it all, Dele has proven to be a partner and worthy brother,” the President declares.

President Tinubu affirms that Hon. Dele Alake possesses uncommon versatility and strength of character that leaves a lasting impression on everyone he encounters, imparting the true essence of loyalty, trust, respect, and empathy.

The President thanks the accomplished public servant for his loyalty over the years, both in times of triumph and in times of difficulty.

President Tinubu looks forward to many more years of great memories, successes, and continued camaraderie.

As the beloved celebrant embarks on a new chapter of service to our nation, the President joins family, friends and well-wishers at home and abroad in offering heartfelt prayers, seeking divine guidance and success for the Honourable Minister in his new assignment.









Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

