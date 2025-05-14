Tinubu Celebrates Lamido at Book Launch, Reaffirms Commitment to Political Inclusion

President Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to former Governor of Jigawa State and elder statesman, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on the launch of his autobiography titled “Being True to Myself”, describing it as a significant contribution to Nigeria’s political literature and democratic discourse.

Speaking on behalf of the President at the high-profile launch event held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hailed Alhaji Lamido as a bold, consistent, and principled politician whose personal journey mirrors the story of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

“This is not merely the unveiling of a book,” the Minister said, “it is the celebration of a life defined by courage, consistency, and commitment to democratic ideals. Alhaji Sule Lamido, though a staunch member of the political opposition and often a critic of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), remains one of the strong pillars of Nigeria’s political evolution,” he said.

President Tinubu, the Grand Guest of the occasion, reaffirmed through the Minister his belief in a democratic culture where opposition is not enmity but a contest of ideas, stressing that “every citizen, regardless of party affiliation, has a seat at the table of national discourse.”

Describing the book’s decade-long development as a labour of resilience, the Minister praised Lamido’s effort in preserving political memory. He encouraged other political veterans to emulate this example by documenting their experiences for future generations.

The memorable title “Being True to Myself,” the Minister noted, is fitting for a book that “aptly reflects the man Sule Lamido and his reputation as a principled and blunt politician and statesman. I will recommend this book to students, scholars, journalists, and fellow politicians, who will find it instructive for many years.”

The Minister said, just like the author, President Tinubu is always true to himself and to the most important ideals of Nigeria, which are anchored on truth, justice, peace, and shared prosperity.

Idris said the wealth of knowledge and experience of the author is definitely an asset that ought to be shared with the world, and it is heartwarming that he has gone ahead to publish a book.

Reflecting on the administration’s achievements as Nigeria approaches the 26th anniversary of the Fourth Republic and the second year of the Tinubu presidency, the Minister emphasized that the government’s ongoing reforms, though bold and sometimes painful, are beginning to yield positive macroeconomic outcomes.

“Are we saying that we are where we need to be and that there isn’t room for more work to be done? Certainly not. What we are saying is simple: that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon audacity and vision to set Nigeria on the path of true growth and development. And, after a somewhat rocky start, owing to the toughness of the inevitable reforms, we are now entering an era of intended beneficial outcomes, underlined by macroeconomic stability,” he said.

On national security, Idris assured that President Tinubu is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to protect our citizens and the nation’s territorial integrity from terrorist elements. “We want to therefore emphasize the need to appreciate the sacrifice of the Nigerian military in this regard,” he stated.

The Minister said the Tax Bills, initiated by the President, are aimed at growing revenues for governments at all levels, to foster national development, while also taking care to not impose additional burdens on taxpayers.

“President welcomes constructive criticism at all times, in the spirit of freedom of speech and democratic engagement, but he will also never allow himself to be distracted from doing what is right for Nigeria,” the Minister said.