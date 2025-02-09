Tinubu Celebrates Kayode Fayemi at 60

In a touching tribute to mark the 60th birthday of Dr. Kayode John Fayemi, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu celebrated the renowned statesman’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and his lifelong dedication to public service.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The tribute, which reflects the depth of their relationship, acknowledged Fayemi’s remarkable journey from the pro-democracy movement to political leadership.

Tinubu recalled their shared history, particularly during the dark days of the 1990s under the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha.

According to him, the two had collaborated in local and international campaigns advocating for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

“In this era, when many pro-democracy activists were exiled, Fayemi’s brilliance and strategic insights were invaluable,” he noted.

Tinubu highlighted Fayemi’s instrumental role in the formation of Radio Kudirat, a pivotal platform for the pro-democracy movement, named in honor of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, who was murdered by agents of the Abacha regime.

The President also emphasized Fayemi’s leadership in the post-Abacha era, recounting his return to Nigeria in 1999 to establish the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an organization dedicated to promoting democracy, peace, and security.

According to him, Fayemi’s contributions to the political landscape continued in 2007 when he ran for governor of Ekiti State, despite facing election rigging. “His eventual victory in 2010, following a long legal battle, marked a defining moment in his political career.

“As a pivotal figure in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, Fayemi’s strategic influence was evident once again. He chaired the panel that conducted the party’s presidential primaries, which led to the selection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Fayemi’s role as the Director of Policy in the APC/Buhari Campaign Council also played a crucial part in the party’s victory in the 2015 presidential elections, where they defeated the incumbent government after 16 years in power.

“In his second term as governor of Ekiti State, from 2018 to 2022, Fayemi continued to make significant strides despite facing challenging economic conditions,” the President stated.

Tinubu stressed that Fayemi’s leadership had a lasting impact on the people of Ekiti State.

Reflecting on their longstanding collaboration, Tinubu expressed his admiration for Fayemi’s humility, especially in the context of the 2023 presidential race. Despite being a fellow aspirant, Fayemi stepped down for Tinubu at the party convention, demonstrating unparalleled camaraderie and selflessness.

As Fayemi celebrates his milestone 60th birthday, Tinubu wished him continued health and fulfillment, acknowledging him as a dedicated patriot, ally, and an exemplary figure in the service of the nation.

The heartfelt tribute concludes with Tinubu’s warm wishes for Fayemi’s future, underscoring the profound respect and bond between the two leaders.



