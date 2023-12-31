Tinubu celebrates Governor Uba Sani at 53

President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State as he marks his 53rd birthday.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement added that

President Tinubu celebrated the accomplished engineer and politician whose leadership odyssey has been one of sacrifice, dedication, and service to the people.

The President commended the Governor for his devotion to the nation, from his early years as a pro-democracy activist, promoting the pristine elements of democracy, good governance, and national unity.

President Tinubu extolled the brilliance and excellence of the Governor, who is both a mechanical engineer of high repute and renowned finance expert, recalling his efforts as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, and now as governor.

The President thanked the Governor for his unwavering support while wishing him many more years in good health, happiness, and strength in the service of the people of Kaduna State and Nigeria.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

