Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tinubu celebrates Governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule at 64

By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu sends his felicitations to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, as he marks his 64th birthday. 

President Tinubu celebrates the accomplished engineer and businessman who superintended successful private enterprises like African Petroleum and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc before investing his wealth of experience and expertise in the service of the good people of Nasarawa State.

The President commends the Governor for his remarkable strides in Nasarawa, such as providing needed infrastructure, fostering peace and harmony among communities, and opening up the state for investments.

President Tinubu notes that the first oil drilling in the State was inaugurated under the leadership of Governor Sule, an attestation to his penchant for pioneering groundbreaking efforts across sectors.

The President wishes the Governor good health and strength as he turns 64 and prays that the Almighty grant him more wisdom in his stewardship in Nasarawa State. 

