Tinubu Celebrates Gambari at 80, says he’s global diplomat of repute

President Bola Tinubu joined family, friends, and dignitaries to celebrate the 80th birthday of former Nigeria’s Representative to the United Nations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, describing him as one of Nigeria’s most illustrious diplomats and a global statesman of unparalleled repute.

In his address delivered by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at a reception held in Abuja on Sunday, President Tinubu highlighted the indelible contributions of Professor Gambari to diplomacy, democracy, and national development.

The President said twenty-five years ago when Nigeria embarked on a renewed democratic journey, Professor Gambari was one of a few national icons whose global stature was an asset for the nation and he has remained one of those shining stars.

Tinubu said through Gambari’s decades of service, he has interrogated the complexities of governance, championed global peace, and played pivotal roles in some of history’s most consequential moments, such as coordinating the global fight against apartheid as Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

“As a researcher and author, the man described as the United Nation’s favorite ‘dictator whisperer’, had long interrogated the challenges of governance in Africa and the wave of unrest in parts of the globe, beginning from coordinating the eradication of apartheid in South Africa as Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid, among his numerous roles in his long, outstanding history of career diplomacy.

“Over the years, having worked with four UN Secretary Generals, Prof. Gambari’s iconic national service remains one of the most exemplary, earning him the prestigious record of working with seven Nigerian heads of government at different times of our history between military rule and civil democracy.

“In the evolution of modern Nigeria, Prof. Gambari is undoubtedly one of a few living non-career public servants whose footprints have significantly impacted the triple helix of diplomacy, democracy, and national development. We recall with pride how he flew Nigeria’s flag in several capacities, including being listed among notable policymakers and institutions of the continent to initiate the New Partnership for Africa’s Development NEPAD, in his capacity as the very first Under-Secretary-General on Africa, as well as mediating in the world’s largest peacekeeping mission as a joint special representative of the UN Mission in Darfur,” the President remarked

President Tinubu also praised Professor Gambari’s influence on Nigeria’s foreign policy and his role as a mentor to generations of diplomats and public servants.

“Your dedication, expertise, and passion for diplomacy have left an indelible mark on our country’s relationships with the global community. Your selfless service has inspired generations of diplomats and public servants.

The caliber of dignitaries gathered here tells us a lot about the man we’re celebrating today – the breadth and scope of his endeavors, his network, and the immense impact he has made not just in Nigeria but in various parts of the world,” he said.

While congratulating the celebrant on his eightieth birthday, President Tinubu hailed Professor Gambari’s unwavering commitment to improving the world by dedicating his life to serving the nation and promoting peace and understanding worldwide.