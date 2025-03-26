Tinubu celebrates Fuji Maestro, Adewale Ayuba, on his 60th birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with veteran Fuji musician and entertainer Adewale Ayuba, on his 60th birthday, March 25.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) made this known in a statement Tuesday.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu acknowledges Ayuba’s profound influence on Nigeria’s Fuji music genre, a cultural treasure that resonates with many. He also celebrates Ayuba’s legacy as one of the nation’s cherished musical icons.

Since his debut as a Fuji singer at 17, Ayuba has established himself as the Bonsue Fuji King. Known affectionately as Mr. Johnson, he has remained a vital presence on the Nigerian social scene. In 1991, his album Bubble garnered numerous awards and topped the music charts for months.

The President commends the multi-talented artist, who excels as a singer, drummer, and actor, and acknowledges Ayuba’s significant contributions to youth development through talent nurturing.

“Today, we celebrate an icon whose talent and dedication have brought joy to generations of Nigerians and Africans worldwide. Through his lyrics, Adewale Ayuba has etched his name in gold, standing as a formidable force in our cultural history. His music, rich with wisdom, reflects the vibrancy and resilience of our society,” states President Tinubu.

President Tinubu wishes the Fuji maestro a long life and good health as he continues to inspire the younger generation of entertainers and serves as a beacon of hope for our vibrant and creative youth.