Tinubu celebrates former President Jonathan at 66

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has described former President Goodluck Jonathan as an icon of democracy who inspires hope of good governance in the country and on the African continent.

The president made the declaration on Sunday in Abuja in a statement issued by his media aide, Chief Ajuri Ngelale to mark Jonathan’s 66th anniversary, which falls on Nov. 20.

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, on his 66th birthday for his unique demonstration of statesmanship and for his distinguishing achievement as a leader.

“He noted that Jonathan gave Nigeria and Africa a pride of place in democratic lore by upending the vitiating paradigm of those who seek to hold onto power by all means.

“The president believes the former president possesses a distinguished profile on leadership, rising up the ladder as deputy governor, governor, vice-president and president.

“He also acknowledges Jonathan’s championing of the cause of peace in Africa by bringing together and counselling leaders on harmonious co-existence for the benefit of the people they serve.

“The president commends former President Jonathan for committing himself to the service of humanity and for strengthening democratic institutions.

“This, Tinubu noted, the former president exemplified by his relentless peace missions and advocacy for non-violence in the peaceful transition of power across the African continent,’’ Ngelale stated.

He added that Tinubu said Jonathan’s wisdom, foresight and patriotism would continue to set examples for leaders aspiring to make a difference in Nigeria and beyond.

The President prayed that God Almighty would continue to sustain the former president and his wife, Patience, in good health and strength.

Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan (GCFR) served as Nigeria’s president from 2010 to 2015.

He is the only incumbent president in Nigeria’s political history to have conceded defeat in an election when he lost to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 election.

Jonathan was born on Nov. 20, 1957 at Otuoke, Bayelsa. (NAN)

