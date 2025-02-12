 Tinubu celebrates Dr Winifred Awosika at 85

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated Dr Winifred Awosika, on her 85th birthday, hailing her contributions to Nigeria’s educational sector.

By Salif Atojoko

“For over five decades, she shaped the future of countless young Nigerians through her pioneering work as the Founder and Chairman of Chrisland Schools Limited and the Chancellor of Chrisland University.

“Awosika’s life has been dedicated to pursuing knowledge, excellence, and nation-building.

“Through her vision, discipline, and commitment to quality education, she h

as nurtured generations of leaders and professionals who continue to make meaningful contributions to our country,” Tinubu said, in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman.

Beyond education, the President commended Awosika’s legacy as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and role model, adding that her selfless dedication to empowering future generations has left an indelible mark on Nigeria.

He noted that her strong moral values and tireless devotion to human capital development inspired all.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I sincerely thank you for your invaluable service to the nation.

”May your years ahead be filled with continued health, joy, and fulfilment,” the President concluded. (NAN)