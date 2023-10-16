Tinubu celebrates Dr. Chinda Maduekwe on his 70th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe (Ishinka Ohafia), on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The President described the former legislator, who served in the House of Representatives in the Third Republic, as a distinguished public servant and a passionate advocate of the Nigerian film industry.

“I celebrate Dr. Chidia Maduekwe on his 70th birthday. He is a man of many achievements who has devoted over thirty-five years of his life to the service of our nation in various capacities.

“On this auspicious occasion, I pray that God Almighty grant him long life, good health, and more wisdom to continue to serve our nation,” the President prayed.

