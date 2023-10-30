Tinubu celebrates Chief Afe Babalola at 92

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu joins friends and family in the celebration of Chief Afe Babalola, Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, who clocked 92 on October 30.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Monday in Abuja.

Ngelale stated,”The President felicitates the legal luminary, businessman, educationist, and philanthropist, whose visionary leadership, courage, and versatility have impacted generations, inspiring and growing many leaders within and outside the country.

“President Tinubu notes, with deep appreciation, the large-heartedness of Aare Babalola as he provides opportunities for many to find and fulfill their dreams in different areas of life, especially in education, as well as his contributions to raising the standards of medicare by sponsoring research and providing medical facilities.

“The President wishes Aare Babalola many more years in good health and in the service of humanity.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

