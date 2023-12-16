Tinubu celebrates Buhari at 81

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his friend and ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, whom he described as an icon of truth, justice, and patriotism on his 81st birthday.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Saturday in Abuja.

Tinubu extolled the peerless leadership credentials and feats of the former President, recalling his meritorious service to the nation at various times as Head of State and as President.

The president recalled Buhari’s unparalleled record of infrastructural provision, comprising several new international airports, multiple standard-gauge railway lines, new seaport development, dozens of new dams, power stations, oil and gas infrastructure, expressways and mega-bridges.

He added that Buhari also had to his credit establishment of Nigeria’s first ever national social investment and protection programme, amongst many other feats.

The President fondly recalled the former President’s aggressive push to modernize Nigeria’s defence architecture while working towards import substitution with the empowerment of millions of Nigerian farmers in his progressive initiative to enhance food security.

Tinubu described Buhari as the finest paradigm of sacrifice, devotion, patriotism, and fidelity to the national cause.

“President Buhari is from the rarest phylum of virtuous servant-leaders. He has devoted his life to the service of the nation, even earning himself detention for his patriotism and service to our Fatherland. The emergence of leaders like my good friend, Buhari, happens only by divine orchestration. He is a man of absolute and undiluted integrity. His yea is yea, and his nay is nay,” the President said.

Tinubu appreciated Buhari for his friendship and vote of confidence shown through his support for the administration.

While wishing the elder statesman longevity and strength, Tinubu assured the former President that the hope of a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Nigeria, which he had always worked for, would not be dashed.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

