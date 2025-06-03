Tinubu celebrates Bayo Ojulari on 60 birthday 

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, as he clocks 60 on June 3.

By Salif Atojoko

The President joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the energy professional whose career had been defined by visionary leadership in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

Before becoming GCEO of NNPCL in April, Ojulari served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Africa Energy Company.

Between 2015 and 2021, he was the Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) managing director.

Tinubu expressed confidence that Ojulari would continue to deploy his dynamism and experience to further reposition NNPCL as a transparent, world-class national energy company to ensure the nation enjoyed energy security.

The President noted the recent increase in oil production from 1.5 million to 1.7 million barrels per day within two months and welcomed the renewed drive toward achieving the target of 1.9 million barrels by year-end.

“You have your work clearly defined before you. As head of NNPC Limited, your mission is to win investor confidence and ensure that NNPC becomes a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth.

“On your birthday, my message to you is simple: continue to serve God and country with dedication and integrity, knowing that your efforts will bring renewed hope to Nigerians and strengthen our energy industry.

“I pray God to grant you strength, wisdom, and success as you lead the NNPC Limited to greater heights,” Tinubu said. (NAN(www.nannews.ng)