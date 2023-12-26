Tinubu celebrates Atiku Bagudu at 62

President Bola Tinubu had felicitated with the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on his 62nd birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President

on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday.

He stated,”President Tinubu celebrates the consummate administrator and politician who served as the Executive Governor of Kebbi State from May 29, 2015 to May 29, 2023, and as the Senator representing Kebbi Central from 2009 to 2015.

“The President commends the Ivy League-educated financial expert for the diligence, rigour, detail, passion, and experience he brings to bear in the discharge of his duties.

“President Tinubu wishes the Minister good health, longevity, and strength in the service of the nation.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

