Tinubu calls for security agency collaboration

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has called for cooperation among security agencies to end terror attacks, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality across the country.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call in Abeokuta at the opening of the fifth annual Strategic Security Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers in Ogun.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) institutional capacity to fulfil its role as the frontline agency.

The President urged participants to focus their discussions on strategies for multi-agency collaboration in tackling security challenges.

“During my visit to the Office of the National Security Adviser and the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Abuja, I stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation.

“Synergy among all security agencies is key to eliminating banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other criminal activities,” he said.

The President stressed the significance of the retreat’s timing in advancing his administration’s security goals and its focus on improving internal security.

He noted that the conference’s theme, ‘Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing,’ aligns with his administration’s core objectives.

Tinubu stated that one of the administration’s objectives is to leverage Nigeria’s human and natural resources to drive economic growth.

However, he emphasised that this vision cannot be realised without a stable internal security environment.

“We are committed to fostering economic growth by utilising the vast potential of our resources, but this vision is unattainable without internal security stability,” he said.

Since assuming office in 2023, Tinubu’s administration has implemented bold reforms to address challenges arising from years of mismanagement and neglect.

He highlighted the positive impact of reforms in sectors such as internal security, food security, unemployment, inflation, and infrastructure.

Though the reforms have been challenging, the President insisted they are essential to realigning Nigeria with the vision of its founding fathers.

“We have introduced reforms to restore investor confidence, stabilise the economy, and reduce inflation.

“These reforms also aim to stabilise the foreign exchange market and eliminate financial leakages through subsidy removals,” he said.

These efforts, Tinubu noted, would free up critical resources to address long-standing infrastructure gaps, including roads, railways, and energy projects.

His administration prioritised strengthening security agencies, ensuring they are adequately equipped to confront emerging threats and combat crime.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to enhancing the institutional capacity of the police, ensuring it is more effective in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

According to him, the government is focused on recruiting a competent workforce while fostering a positive and supportive work environment for the police.

Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, praised Tinubu and Shettima for their visionary leadership in promoting peace and prosperity.

He acknowledged that security is vital for creating a society where citizens feel safe, valued, and protected, emphasising its link to development.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, described the conference as a critical platform for reviewing the force’s strategies and aligning policies with global security trends.

He noted that the conference has provided valuable insights, promoting innovation, collaboration, and best practices in contemporary policing.

Kenya’s Inspector-General of Police, Mr Douglas Kirocho, highlighted the strong relationship between Kenya and Nigeria, advocating for joint security initiatives, especially in border surveillance.

Kirocho urged continued collaboration to improve the welfare of citizens and address trans-border crimes.

Rwanda’s Inspector-General of Police, Felix Namuhoranye, described the conference theme as timely and relevant, resonating with security concerns across Africa.

He emphasised that development and peace can only be achieved in a secure environment and that inclusivity is crucial in both policing and government policy. (NAN)