Tinubu -Buhari saga: Allow democracy take its course – Ex-presidential aspirant

Founder and executive director of the Peace and Unity Media Advocacy (PUMA), Comrade Salihu Othman Isah has lent his voice in support of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his travail in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over his alleged comments in Abeokuta, Ogun state recently that he played a significant role in Buhari becoming President in 2015 and 2019 respectively after three previous failed attempts.

Isah, an activist and politician in a statement made available in Abuja over the weekend, revealed that Nigerians should allow Tinubu concentrate on his presidential aspiration like every other contestant in the race without distractions.

Also a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who has since thrown his weight behind Tinubu for President campaign, he advised the party to allow members exercise their democratic rights of choice among those vying for the presidency in the party.

He stated this against the backdrop of the verbal attack and veiled manoeuvre on its frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The entertainment guru expressed in unpleasant terms those calling out the APC aspirant ever since he revealed the role he played in the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as president.

Isah stated that Tinubu was stating the obvious on his contribution to the realisation of the Buhari mandate in 2015 and 2019.

According to him, it is an obvious fact that the former Lagos state governor contributed immensely to the victory of the president after three previous trials in 2002, 2007, 2011 resulting to his open vow that he would not contest elections again for the topmost office in the country.

“For God’s sake, it is unfair and unpleasant the calculated moves to distract and disorganised any presidential hopeful at this point, hours to a crucial electoral contest. He should be allowed to concentrate and focus on his efforts to clinch his party’s primary ticket.

“I am even more bordered because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid his dues not only in the success story of APC, but in the larger political space. I don’t even think it is an issue that should attract him a sanction or reprimand peradventure he actually uttered or mouthed what he is accused of.”

The APC stalwart who was listed as one of the future young leaders by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in 2019, is also a recipient of the 2018 Nollywood Excellence Leadership Award (NELA). He was named one of the top 100 celebrities in Nollywood also in 2017.

Isah advised against heating up the polity especially very close to the 2023 elections.

He however expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges saying that the APC should properly interrogate who it is presenting as its standard bearer against the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who is very experienced and formidable in his own right.

Isah commended Mr. President for signing the recent Electoral Act into law, just as he urged Nigeriansto let democratic process navigate its full course.

“You will agree that of all the aspirants seeking the APC presidential ticket, Asiwaju is best prepared for the challenges of governance at the Federal level. He has a pedigree and his antecedents speaks for him. He is a builder and not a spoilers. In our country today, he has the undisputed credit of growing the infrastructure of Lagos state and human capacity of some Nigerians. No other Nigerian has discovered leaders the way Tinubu have done.

It is to this end I have after due consultation with my supporters and followers, I have instructed them to support and vote for Asiwaju Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential elections. Personally speaking, as a committed politician myself, he inspires me greatly.”

