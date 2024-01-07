Tinubu, Buhari Expected at Adesina Book Launch

A book by Mr. Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, entitled, Working with Buhari, will be presented on Tuesday, January 16 in Abuja, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expected as special guest of honour.

The event, which would be holding at the Transcorp Hilton, could be the first time that former President Buhari and his successor, President Tinubu, would appear publicly together after the handover on May 29, 2023.

Also expected at the event are former Head of State and chairman of the occasion, General Yakubu Gowon, while the co-Chairman would be General I.B.M Haruna, among other dignitaries.

A royal delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Prince Abdulaziz Bin Faisal Al Saud, has also confirmed attendance, while Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, would be the chief launcher.

A statement in Abuja by the Chairman of the Planning Committee for the book, Malam Garba Deen Muhammad, described the event as a “historic moment.”

“The book will provide insight unlikely to be found anywhere else; because Femi will be telling his story from a morally strong position.

“Those who know Femi are very familiar with his unwavering loyalty to his principal, former president Muhammadu Buhari. The book will reveal Femi’s motivation; why Buhari was, is, and will likely remain his hero. It is, in one sentence, ‘a study in loyalty.”

The book, published by Safari Books, is a memoir of Adesina’s eight years in office as special adviser to Buhari on Media and Publicity – an office that afforded him a front-row seat in Buhari’s government.

