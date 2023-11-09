Tinubu attends Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday depart Abuja for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the first Saudi-Africa Summit.

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the summit would take place in Riyadh on Friday.

He said the summit would afford the President to underscore Nigeria’s commitment to attracting more Foreign Direct Investment and expanding business partnerships.

He said that these efforts are strongly reinforced by Tinubu’s administration’s ongoing domestic economic reforms.

Ngelale said that discussions at the summit would include support for joint action, enhancing political coordination and addressing regional security threats.

Others, he said, are facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions in order to boost cross-sectoral investment cooperation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun.

Others on the entourage are the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu; as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu.

Also on the visit are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu; the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Malam Jalal Arabi.

The Presidential spokesman said that Tinubu would return to Abuja following the conclusion of the Saudi-Africa Summit.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

