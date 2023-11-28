Tinubu attends COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to attend the COP28 Climate Summit, according to a statement from the Presidency on Tuesday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who issued the statement said that President Bola Tinubu would deliver a national statement, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

The Summit, also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28), will witness the World Leaders’ Summit, which takes place between Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver”.

Ngelale said that the president would dwell on the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks.

The spokesman said that Tinubu would maximise the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support from developing nations.

He said that the president would also remind developed countries of their public pledge to provide 100 billion dollars annually for support to localised initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

Ngelale said that Tinubu’s active participation in key sideline events would further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to attract foreign direct investment.

He said that the participation would further enhance wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country.

The presidential spokesman said Tinubu would also participate in other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.

Ngelale said that the President, who would be accompanied by senior government officials, was expected to return to Abuja at the conclusion of the summit By Ismail Abdulaziz

