Tinubu at 68: Okowa wants PDP members emulate his party loyalty

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Saturday congratulated Chief Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former Governor of Lagos State, who clocked 68 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Tinubu clocked 68 years on Saturday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa described Tinubu as a worthy leader with great vision and aspiration.

He said that Tinubu had served Lagos State and Nigeria relentlessly.

Okowa said that Tinubu’s role in the attainment of democracy in the country and promotion of peace and unity as well as his leadership role in the ruling APC must be appreciated.

He noted that Tinubu worked hard from the opposition to lead his party to take over power at the centre.

The governor urged members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to learn from Tinubu’s consistency and loyalty to APC’s cause and remain committed to ensuring the party’s return to power in 2023.

According to him, Tinubu deserves commendation for his leadership role in improving the nation’s political space.

Okowa said: “Tinubu’s selfless service to the nation and his many accomplishments in personal and public life readily come to mind at a time like this.

“As the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has continued to play significant roles in the growth and development of the nation as political bridge-builder.

“Let me urge members of my party, the PDP, to learn from the patience, consistency and loyalty to the cause of opposition as epitomised by Bola Tinubu.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I congratulate His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he celebrates his 68th birth anniversary.”

Okowa said that in the process of Tinubu’s political journey, he had inspired many to become great leaders in the polity and business world.

“I join your family, friends, business associates and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.” (NAN).