Tinubu assures Nigerians of better days as Uzodimma begins 2nd tenure

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured Nigerians that things would get better for the common good of the people with more patience, perseverance and consistency in governance.

Tinubu gave the assurance at a colourful and well-attended ceremony for the inauguration of Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo for a second term in office held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Tinubu, who earlier commissioned a road leading to the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, appealed to the people to endure the hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal.

He congratulated the people of the state on their reaolve to vote Uzodimma, whom he described as “a very unique individual that resonates with a progressive agenda”.

“I assure you here today that you have gotten a good and dependable democrat, a hardworking man, who will think and do,” he said.

The president urged Uzodimma to make further commitment towards economic recovery and rapid development of the state.

“Before now, every one of us is enveloped with fear to come to Imo.

“Today, Imo is safe and happy and ready for business.

“What we learnt from this is for us to work together, join hands and pay attention to our internal security,” Tinubu said.

He promised more robust collaborations between the Federal and Imo Governments in the area of security.

Earlier in a remark after taking the oath of office at exactly 3:22p.m., Uzodimma commended the people for their love and support during the governorship election of November 11, 2023.

He said his oath taking for his second term was a renewal of his covenant with God and the good people of the state.

The governor said that the past four years had been characterised by good management of public funds that had addressed the problem of infrastructure deficit.

“Through the provision of extensive road infrastructure, we have been able to lay a solid foundation for the accelerated economic growth and development of our state,” he said.

According to him, the next four years of my administration will, therefore, focus firmly on deepening our shared prosperity mantra through massive infrastructure expansion to ensure accelerated economic growth.

“I have already signalled this new direction in the 2024 budget in which capital expenditure has the lion share of 491.2 billion naira of the total budget of 591.2 billion naira or 83 per cent of the budget.

“This transformational journey, which we have commenced with the 2024 budget, will be sustained in the next four years,” he further said.

The governor also said that his vision will be anchored on 10-year Development Plan that would transform the state into an industrial, self-sufficient state in the next ten years.

He said the 10-year development plan was also designed to deepen the intervention framework of his 3R mantra of Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Uzodimma said the development plan identified priority sectors that would accelerate projects and industries, such as the Orashi Free Trade Zone and supporting businesses, such as petrochemical industries and gas processing facilities.

He said: “Another focus of the plan is to harness our agricultural potentials and exploit the mineral resources and align them to the proposed establishment of ceramic industry and agro processing facilities across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“My second tenure will be centred on the massive economic development of the state, which will permeate every community or ward.

“We shall kick start this through our Community Economic Development Initiative.

“Consequently, within the first 12 months of the current tenure, every community in the state will feel the impact with at least one significant project fully executed for them.

“Consequently, in the coming weeks, working with the local government council leadership, each community will be expected to identify one project that they want the government to do for them,” he said.

The governor reassured the workers that prompt payment of salaries and pensions would remain a priority to the administration.

He said his priority areas will be on 15 critical sectors needed for the sustainable development of Imo, including road infrastructure, education, health, sanitation, water supply, agriculture and food security.

Others are housing and new cities development, digital infrastructure, market access, industrial policy, safety/security, enabling laws and policies, public financial management and electricity infrastructure.

He called on aggrieved Imo people to bury their differences and work collectively to develop the state.

“Our simple civic obligations, like paying taxes, observing traffic rules and keeping our environment clean can go a long way toward helping the government to succeed.

“In the same vain, I urge all those with the wherewithal to think of establishing industries, especially in the rural areas, to help create jobs for the youths,” Uzodimma said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Theresa Chikeka, administered the oath of office on the governor and his deputy, Mrs Chinyere Ekomearu.

Until her election as deputy governor, Ekomearu, who replaced Prof. Placid Njoku, was a Senior Lecturer at the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri.

The ceremony was attended by eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, some state governors, the clergy and traditional rulers, among others. (NAN)

By Peter Okolie

