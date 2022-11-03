Tinubu assures Kogi residents of fair deal, sympathises with flood victims

By Stephen Adeleye

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has promised Kogi people of a fair deal, if elected president.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday in a speech delivered on his behalf by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, at a solidarity walk at Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre Lokoja.

The APC flag bearer appreciated the tumultuous crowd that trooped into the confluence city from all over the state to demonstrate their support and solidarity for him and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

He assured that the voice and demands of Kogi people would be heard loud and clear, not only in the campaign council but also in the next APC administration.

He pledged to build on the successes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said his administration would work assiduously to confront insecurity, revamp the economy and target double-digit GDP.

He added that he would increase megawatts of electricity to power the industries, businesses and homes, and empower the people through creation of jobs, affordable loans and mortgages, among others.

Tinubu also sympathised with the Government and people of Kogi over the flood disaster, assuring that, ”flooding will be a thing of the past when we get to office”.

Tinubu appreciated the governor, who is the National Coordinator for Youths in his Presidential Campaign Council, and his deputy, Dr Edward Onoja, as well as members of the State Executive Council and all Kogi people.

“I extend my warmest greetings to you all. I appreciate this tumultuous crowd. You have all gathered here to demonstrate your support and solidarity for me and our presidential running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and of course for your hardworking governor, who I always refer to as my son.

“Let me assure you that Kogi will occupy a right of place in our administration. You are the Confluence State. You are important to us in the APC and the country.

“Apart from the presence of your Governor, Yahaya Bello, in the Presidential Campaign Council, one of your sons, Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, is also the Secretary of our Campaign Council.

”So you are ably and adequately represented.

“Your voice, your demands will be heard loud and clear not only in the Campaign Council but also in the proposed administration when we are elected by the Special Grace of God.

“Let me assure you that one of the very first things we will tackle is the perennial flooding in Kogi

”Flooding is a big problem in Kogi perhaps because of its strategic location as the confluence between Rivers Niger and Benue.

“This state has particularly been ravaged this year by flooding. You have lost precious lives, you have lost properties. You have lost farmlands.

”Part of the reasons we have put together this special walk for Tinubu/Shettima is to draw attention to this flooding problem.

“I want to tell you today that flooding will be a thing of the past when we get to office.

”We will work with the Kogi Government to devise a permanent solution to this problem. The blessings of God exemplified in torrential rain should not be a curse on us.

”I make bold to restate that we will tap and develop the abundant resources available in Kogi in conjunction with Kogi Government for the benefit of the people of Kogi and Nigeria.

“I assure you, this state will not be surcharged in the scheme of things. With me as your president, you will get what is due to you.

“I thank you all for your presence in large numbers for this historic walk. The Tinubu/Shettima presidency will not forget you. We will always remember this day,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crowd, led by Gov. Bello closed the solidarity walk at the Kogi State APC Campaign Secretariat. (NAN)

