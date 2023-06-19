Tinubu assures investors of better business environment

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has assured prospective investors in Nigeria that his administration would provide a better business climate for them to thrive.

Tinubu stated this on Monday during an audience with Mr Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, Bharti Airtel Africa Group Chief Executive and their team at the State House, Abuja.

While receiving the Airtel delegation, Tinubu recalled his historic connection with the telecommunication company when it started as Econet Wireless while he was governor of Lagos State.

He said that he facilitated and supported the entry of the company into Nigeria to liberalise the telecommunication industry.

Tinubu lauded the growth of the company and welcomed the offer of partnership to further deepen economic growth and eradicate poverty among Nigerians.

He also commended the economic strength of India in Asia, noting how technology had helped the largest democracy in the world to pull millions out of extreme poverty.

“I have a connection with Airtel. We brought Econet to Nigeria when I was governor of Lagos State. I was a main promoter then because we needed to liberalise the telecom industry.

“The economy of Asia headed by India is very phenomenal because of reforms. We are ready to copy India.

“Digital economy is very crucial. We are not ashamed to copy any model that works. I congratulate Airtel for the growth of your business in Nigeria.

“We are looking forward to the growth and expansion of your 5G network in Nigeria. Airtel should continue to promote Nigeria.

“I assure you that your investment is very safe and will continue to grow. We are working to improve business environment for all investors,” the President said.

Mitall congratulated Tinubu and offered him the goodwill of his company and that of his country, India.

He said that besides being a businessman and investor in Nigeria, he was a member of Business Advisory Council of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mitall said that the key decisions taken by the President within just three weeks in office have put Nigeria back on global business reckoning.

“We are grateful for what you have done with the removal of fuel subsidy and fixing the foreign exchange. This will open a floodgate of foreign investments.

“You have taken these bold steps. It is important to stand firm. Airtel is a robust telecom company and we are ready to serve Nigeria,’’ Mitall said.

On the challenge of vandalism of telecom infrastructure, Ogunsanya pleaded with the President to prioritise it as a national security issue requiring urgent attention.

“It is in our interest to provide better service but we are always faced with the destruction of our infrastructure, especially our fibre optic cables.

“Telecom infrastructure should be taken as critical national assets that must be protected. We believe in digital transformation of Nigeria.

“I am committed to this country because I am a Nigerian and this market is the biggest under my portfolio. We can take millions of our people out of poverty with digital transformation of our economy,” he said.(NAN)

