Tinubu assumes office at Presidential Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reported for work at the Presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu’s convoy arrived at the villa at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Ahead of his arrival,the vice president Kashim Shettima was on hand to receive the President.

Standing along with Shettima were high level Dignitaries like Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker House of Representatives, Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Mele Kyari, CEO NNPCL and Dele Alake, among others.

After a brief welcome, the President proceeded into his office building to effectively start a new government, perhaps with a meeting the top government officials.