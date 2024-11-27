Tinubu arrives Paris for 3-day state visit

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived in Paris on Wednesday evening for a three-day State Visit to fortify Nigeria-France relations.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), after touching down at Orly Airport around 5:10 p.m., President Tinubu was welcomed with full military honours by the French Republican Guard, marking a ceremonial start to his visit.

The official engagements will begin on Thursday at the historic Les Invalides, where French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will warmly receive President Tinubu. The visit will continue with a distinguished reception at the Palais de l’Élysée, honouring the Nigerian leader.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition. It promises substantial benefits for Nigeria.

In collaboration with President Macron, President Tinubu will address initiatives to boost youth exchange programs and enhance skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The visit includes strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values concerning finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication.

Additionally, both leaders will attend a session hosted by the France-Nigeria Business Council, coordinating private sector involvement in economic development.

Brigitte Macron and Nigeria’s First Lady will discuss empowering women, children, and vulnerable populations through Nigeria’s First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

President Tinubu and his wife will attend a state dinner hosted by the French President before their departure.