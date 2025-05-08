Tinubu arrives Anambra on maiden one-day working visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Anambra State on Thursday for a one-day working visit to inaugurate key development projects executed by the state government.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President touched down at 12:15p.m. at the Presidential Wing of the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri.

His arrival was met with a warm reception, including a traditional dance performance by a cultural troupe.

Welcoming the President were several dignitaries, including Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, his Deputy, Onyekachukwu Ibezim; members of the House of Assembly; top dignitaries from the state, among others.

Tinubu received some gun salutes from personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

NAN reports that President Tinubu would inaugurate the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, New Presidential Lodge and Emeka Anyaoku Center Unizik, Awka.

He will also inaugurate the Iconic Light of the Nation Tower located at the new state Government House, symbolising the state’s slogan.

The tower was constructed by Dutum Construction Ltd, led by its Managing Director Mr Temitope Runsewe.