Tinubu approves University for Ogoniland

President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja signed into law a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology(FUET) in Rivers State and pledged more support for the Ogoni community.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy) disclosed this in a statement.

Ogoni town of Tai will host the University.

During the signing ceremony at the State House, President Tinubu said the establishment of the University will further empower Ogoni citizens and provide more opportunities for participation and development.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our national journey towards environmental justice, education and sustainable development.

“The Ogoni have been at the forefront of our development and agitation and have suffered enough environmental degradation,” the President said.



“It is more than the creation of a university. It is the reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the people of Ogoni, the Niger Delta and the entire nation as a whole.

“For decades, the Ogoni people have been at the forefront of the fight for environmental restoration and sustainable development, shaping national and global conversations on these critical issues.

“By signing this bill into law, we are taking a decisive step towards addressing historical grievances and creating new opportunities for learning, growth and prosperity,” he stated.

The President affirmed that the University will “serve as a centre of excellence, equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skill to tackle present environmental challenges, drive clean energy solutions and contribute to our national sustainable economic development.”

President Tinubu thanked the National Assembly, particularly the Senate and House of Representatives leadership, for properly considering the bill.

“Let me also commend the Ogoni delegation. Your steadfast advocacy for justice is encouraging. It will be rewarded, I assure you.



“As we look ahead, I urge all the stakeholders, traditional institutions, the academic community, the private sector, partners and all other youth to embrace this University as a beacon of knowledge, unity and progress.

“Together, we will ensure that it will not only fulfil its mandate but also stand as a catalyst for transformational development across the country,” the President said.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa said the University will prioritise interdisciplinary programmes in environmental science, clean energy, and sustainable technology, equipping students to tackle regional and national ecological issues.

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, said the establishment of the University will address long-standing concerns and efforts to restore Ogoniland.

Ribadu noted that Ogoniland should be prioritised for inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

Sen. Mpigi Barinada, leader of the Ogoni delegation, thanked the President for signing the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology.

He also recognised the contributions of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and NSA Ribadu in facilitating the bill’s passage.



Barinada said establishing a university would serve as a beacon of hope for the Ogoni community and an encouragement to “shield the sword” and embrace peace.