Tinubu approves return of NEMA, Hajj Commission to Vice President’s office

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the return of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the Office of the Vice President for supervision, in compliance with their various establishment Acts.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President on Tuesday.

Abiola further revealed that the President has also approved a formal structure for the Office of the Vice President as well as an appropriate number of technical and administrative aides that will work with the Vice President in the discharge of his responsibilities.

No further details have been disclosed on the formal structure as well as the aides yet.

