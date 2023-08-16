Tinubu approves portfolios for ministers

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved portfolios for his new ministers.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known while briefing State House Correspondent in Abuja,

He said that the swearing in is expected by next week after the retreat by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The list of the new ministers and their portofolio are:

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy- Bosun Tuani Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management- Ishak Salako Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy- Wale Edun Minister of Marine and Blue Economy- Bunmi Tunji Minister of Power- Adedayo Adelabu Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare- Tunji Alausa Minister of Solid Minerals Development- Dele Alake Minister of Tourism- Lola Ade-John Minister of Transportation- Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment- Doris Anite Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Minister of Works, David Umahi Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy- Hannatu Musawa Minister of Defence- Mohammed Badaru M of State Defence- Bello Matawale M of State Education- Yusuf Sununu Housing and Urban Development- Ahmed Dangiwa M of State Housing and Urban Developmet- Abdullahi Gwarzo Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu Minister of Environment and Ecological Management- (***Kaduna***) Minister of State, FCT- Mairiga Mahmud Minister of State Water Resource and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo Minister of Agric and Food Security- Abubakar Kyari Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman Minister of Interior- Sa’idu Alhaji Min. of Foreign Affairs- Yusuf Tuggar Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam Minister of State, Steel Development- Maigari Ahmadu Minister of Steel Development- Shuaibu Audu Minister of Information and National Orientation- Muhammed Idris Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice- Lateef Fagbemi Minister of Labour and Employment- Simon Lalong Minister of State, Police Affairs- Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs- Zephaniah Jisalo Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation- Joseph Utsev Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security- Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi

The ministerial position for Kaduna State has yet to be announced due to the Senate need for further investigation of the candidate.(NAN)

