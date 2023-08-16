Tinubu approves ministers, allocates portfolio

August 16, 2023 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday approved the appointment of the new ministers and also allocated their portfolios.

Mr Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known while briefing State House Correspondent in Abuja,

He said that the swearing in is expected by next week after the retreat by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The list of the new ministers and their portofolio are:

  1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy-  Bosun Tuani
  2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management-  Ishak Salako
  3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy- Wale Edun
  4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy-  Bunmi Tunji
  5. Minister of Power- Adedayo Adelabu
  6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare- Tunji Alausa
  7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development- Dele Alake
  8. Minister of Tourism- Lola Ade-John
  9. Minister of Transportation- Adegboyega Oyetola
  10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment- Doris Anite
  11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
  12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
  13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
  14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
  15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
  16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
  17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
  18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
  19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
  20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
  21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
  22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy- Hannatu Musawa
  23. Minister of Defence- Mohammed Badaru
  24. M of State Defence- Bello Matawale
  25. M of State Education-  Yusuf Sununu
  26. Housing and Urban Development- Ahmed Dangiwa
  27. M of State Housing and Urban Developmet- Abdullahi Gwarzo
  28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning- Atiku Bagudu
  29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management- (***Kaduna***)
  30. Minister of State, FCT- Mairiga Mahmud
  31. Minister of State Water Resource and Sanitation- Bello Goronyo
  32. Minister of  Agric and Food Security- Abubakar Kyari
  33. Minister of Education- Tahir Mamman
  34. Minister of Interior- Sa’idu Alhaji
  35. Min. of Foreign Affairs- Yusuf Tuggar
  36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare- Ali Pate
  37. Minister of Police Affairs- Ibrahim Geidam
  38. Minister of State, Steel Development- Maigari Ahmadu
  39. Minister of Steel Development-  Shuaibu Audu
  40. Minister of Information and National Orientation- Muhammed Idris
  41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice- Lateef Fagbemi
  42. Minister of Labour and Employment- Simon Lalong
  43. Minister of State, Police Affairs- Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim
  44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs- Zephaniah Jisalo
  45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation- Joseph Utsev
  46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security- Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi

The ministerial position for Kaduna State has yet to be announced due to the Senate need for further investigation of the candidate.(NAN)