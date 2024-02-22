Tinubu approves appointments into NCC, NIGCOMSAT, Galaxy Backbone

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments into agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.



By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments into agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The agencies include Nigerian Communications Commission,(NCC), Nigerian Communications Satellite(NIGCOMSAT) Limited and Galaxy Backbone(BB) Limited.

According to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, those appointed into NCC include: Abraham Oshadami — Executive Commissioner, Technical Services; imini Makama — Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management and Opeyemi Dele-Ajayi — President/CEO, Digital Bridge Institute.



As for the Nigerian Communications Satellite(NIGCOMSAT) Limited, the new appointees include: Abiodun Attah — Executive Director, Technical Services ; Aisha Abdullahi — Executive Director, Finance & Administration and Jaiyeola Awokoya — Executive Director, Marketing & Business Development.

Also, Ngelale revealed that those appointed into Galaxy Backbone(BB) Limited include: Ibrahim Adepoju Adeyanju — Managing Director/CEO ;Mohammed Sani Ibrahim — Executive Director, Finance & Corporate Services ; Olusegun Olulade — Executive Director, Customer Centricity & Marketing and Olumbe Akinkugbe — Executive Director, Digital Exploration & Technical Services.

Ngelale said, “With the reconstitution of the management teams in these agencies, President Tinubu anticipates that these seasoned professionals will deliver excellent service to elevate the impact of the digital economy sector on the socio-economic development of the nation.”