Thursday, November 23, 2023
Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC Federal Commissioner

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ambassador Desmond Akawor to serve as a Federal Commissioner of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), pending the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

 
Ajuri Ngelale,Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) who disclosed this in a statement Thursday said the new RMAFC Federal Commissioner, who represents Rivers State, was appointed following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Hon. Asondu Wenah Temple earlier this month.

Ambassador Akawor is a decorated public servant who has served the nation as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).

The President has tasked the new Federal Commissioner to deploy his robust experience across tiers of government toward the comprehensive reformation of processes that will ensure the most efficient and productive utilization of allocations to all three tiers of government in Nigeria.

