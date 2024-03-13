Tinubu approves appointment of FCTA Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Press, Office of the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He stated,”They are: Engr. Emeka Ezeh – Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed – North West, Chief Anthony Okeah – South-South, Mohammed Magaji Ibrahim – North East, Miskoom Alexander Naantuam – North Central, Hon. Jide Jimoh – South West, and Barrister Martin Azubike – South East.”

“Similarly, Mr. President also approved the following to fill existing vacancies in some critical agencies of the FCTA. They are: Abdulkadir Zulkarfi – Coordinator Satellite Town Development Department; Chief Felix Obuah – Coordinator Abuja Metropolitan Management Council; and Oladiran Olufemi Akindele – Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Council (AIIC).

“Also, to strengthen the bureaucratic structure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr. President equally approved the appointment of the Head of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretaries in the FCT Civil Service.”

Ogunleye added,”Mr. Atang Udo Samuel is appointed as the Head of the Civil Service and the following as Permanent Secretaries: Dr Adam Babagana – North East, Wanki Adamu Ibrahim – North East, Asmau Mukhtar – North West, Dogo Aliyu Wadata Bodinga – North West, Olusa Olusegun – South West, Adetoyi Rabiu Kolawole – South West, Grace Adayilo – North Central, Olubunmi Olowookere – North Central, Ibe Prospect Chukwuemeka – South East, and Okonkwo Florence Nonubari – South South.

“The appointments take immediate effect. The appointees would be sworn in on Monday 18th March, 2024.”

By Chimezie Godfrey