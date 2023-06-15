Tinubu approves 8 Special Advisers

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Special Advisers.

This is contained in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, State House on Thursday in Abuja.

Oladunjoye said that the appointments are with immediate effect.

He said that Mr Dele Alake is the Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Mr Yau Darazo is the Special Adviser,

Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Mr Wale Edun is the Special Adviser, Monetary Policies, while Mrs Olu Verheijen becomes the Special Adviser, Energy.

Oladunjoye said that Mr Zachaeus Adedeji is now the Special Adviser, Revenue and Mr Nuhu Ribadu becomes the Special Adviser, Security.

He added that Mr John Uwajumogu is the Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment, while Dr Salma Anas is the Special Adviser, Health.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the second appointment of aides by Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29.

The first was that of Mr Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and

Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, Deputy Chief of Staff.(NAN)

